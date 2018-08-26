  • search

Will Karnataka have a new CM in September?

Written By:
    Bengaluru, Aug 26: There are efforts being made to destabilise the Karnataka government, Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy said a day after Siddaramaiah claimed that he would be CM again.

    "Efforts are being made to destablise the government. I have learnt from the media that there will be a new government in September (this year) and someone is ready to become CM," Kumaraswamy said, without naming Siddaramaiah.

    Will Karnataka have a new CM in September?
    File photo of HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaih

    There has been speculation about the stability of the ruling coalition in the state after Siddaramaiah said at Hassan on Friday that he would have become chief minister again after the 2018 Assembly elections if his adversaries had not conspired against him.

    Also Read | Siddaramaiah clarifies on 'CM again' comment; Kumaraswamy says efforts on to 'destabilise my govt'

    "I am aware of what is happening. I am not bothered. I will not try to save my seat. I will try to do good work as long as I am the chief minister," Kumaraswamy said.

    He said that it was not easy to topple the coalition government. A section of officers in the government have become lethargic and they are under the impression that the government will not survive for long. A proper message will be sent out to them soon, he warned.

    Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara sought to downplay Siddaramaiah's statement, saying that he does not know anything in this regard.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 8:36 [IST]
