Will India ever host the Olympics?

While news is on that India is bidding against countries like Germany to host the 2032 Olympics, the real question is whether we are actually ready enough to host an event of this kind?

Recent news suggest that India is willing to host the Olympics and is hence bidding for the ear 2032. Not many people are in favor of this suggestion as our country is currently struggling with development and many areas in the country require much attention. In such a situation people wonder if hosting a high end sports event would be an absolute wise decision or not.

Malnutrition, poverty, lack of infrastructure, corruption and unemployment are just few of the major problems faced by the Indian society, despite that hosting an event that would cost an approximate of 50,000 crores would not benefit the economy in any way. We can be sure about the fact that India is not ready for such a high level of responsibility and neither do we have the budget for the cause. Over and beyond the already stated reasons, we can also agree that the sports facilities in India are not good enough to work out something as huge as an Olympic event.

India has always been a cricket crazy country and it has taken a while for our country to explore any other sport. It has only been in recent years that India has begun to excel in other sports. There has hardly been any sort of promotion of other sports activities in the country. So exploring such a talent in people lies out of question as there are no facilities for them to practice and develop their skill. We have seen instances where participants who have won the Olympics do not have a proper medium to embrace their talents and they end up abandoning it.

For instance, a 15-year old girl who made our country proud by winning a bronze medal was seen a year later on the streets trying to make a living out of serving gol gappas. A 2013 report said that the girl was promised two lakhs by the government which she never received. Dreams get shattered when people are forced to give up on their passion as they have to earn a living for their family and the government fails to support them. Even people who wish to pursue any other sport usually give up because then reality hits them hard - there is no scope for the sport in the country.

If in the next few years the government can improve the infrastructure conditions and sports facilities in the country, then it is possible that India can successfully host the event in the country. But right now the country should focus on promoting sports as a national level to encourage talented people to participate. Only then can we decide if the country is ready to light the Olympics torch or not.

