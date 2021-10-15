YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will hunt down those who vandalised Temples says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The Bangladesh government has assured that those who attacked Hindu Temples will be hunted down. The government promised swift action against those who attacked the Temples during the Durga Puja celebrations.

    Will hunt down those who vandalised Temples says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    The government has come under criticism for not doing enough to protect the minorities. Four people were killed in the violence after some Hindu Temples were vandalised. Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary force 22 districts on Thursday.

    "The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," she said, The PM was exchanging greetings with the Hindus during an event at a Temple.

    "We are getting a large amount of information. This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology," Hasina also said.

    More SHEIKH HASINA News  

    Read more about:

    sheikh hasina bangaldesh

    Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X