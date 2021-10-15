Will hunt down those who vandalised Temples says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Bangladesh government has assured that those who attacked Hindu Temples will be hunted down. The government promised swift action against those who attacked the Temples during the Durga Puja celebrations.

The government has come under criticism for not doing enough to protect the minorities. Four people were killed in the violence after some Hindu Temples were vandalised. Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary force 22 districts on Thursday.

"The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," she said, The PM was exchanging greetings with the Hindus during an event at a Temple.

"We are getting a large amount of information. This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology," Hasina also said.

