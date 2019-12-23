Will Hemant Soren become Jharkhand CM?

oi-Deepika S

Ranchi, Dec 23: All eyes are on Hemant Soren, the working president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), who is also one of the most favoured chief ministerial candidates in the state.

As the opposition alliance touched majority mark, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has exuded confidence that the next chief minister of Jharkhand will be Hemant Soren.

"There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister," Tejashwi said.

According to a report in News18, Congress leaders announced they would support Soren as the chief ministerial candidates.

"We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result. We have clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance," said RPN Singh Congress's Jharkhand in-charge.

RPN Singh has also said the party is in touch with the JVM leadership.

Hemant Soren, the face of the grand alliance in Jharkhand, is himself contesting from two seats. Hemant Soren is facing a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Lois Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the BJP from Barhait a stronghold of the JMM.

Soren is the most preferred candidate to be the chief minister of Jharkhand. He is the son of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

In the exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India, 29 per cent of the voters favoured Hemant Soren as their chief ministerial candidate, while incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das has got 26 per cent votes.

Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief, stood at third position with 10 per cent votes.