BJP, Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security: Kejriwal

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas's security to be reviewed after 'Khalistan' claim against Kejriwal

Will give befitting reply to corrupt people targeting AAP: Kejriwal on separatism allegation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he will give a befitting reply to the people targeting AAP with the inauguration of 12,430 modern classrooms in city schools.

In a tweet in Hindi, he also said the country will not bow down before these corrupt people and move ahead.

"All the corrupt people of the country have teamed up against us. Today, we will give them a befitting reply by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools.

"This country will not bow down before these corrupt people. The country has decided. The country will mode ahead. The dreams of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh shall be fulfilled," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal has come under attack from the BJP and the Congress after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused him of supporting separatists in poll-bound Punjab.

Kejriwal has dubbed Vishwas' allegations as "laughable".

Responding to allegations made by Kumar Vishwas, Kejriwal said "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years."

"I am probably the sweetest terrorist in the world, the one who builds hospitals, schools, & roads; sends the elderly to pilgrimage and gives free electricity to people," Kejriwal added.

Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab.

Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

Know all about Arvind Kejriwal

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:16 [IST]