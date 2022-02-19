YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will give befitting reply to corrupt people targeting AAP: Kejriwal on separatism allegation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he will give a befitting reply to the people targeting AAP with the inauguration of 12,430 modern classrooms in city schools.

    In a tweet in Hindi, he also said the country will not bow down before these corrupt people and move ahead.

    Will give befitting reply to corrupt people targeting AAP: Kejriwal on separatism allegation
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "All the corrupt people of the country have teamed up against us. Today, we will give them a befitting reply by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools.

    "This country will not bow down before these corrupt people. The country has decided. The country will mode ahead. The dreams of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh shall be fulfilled," the chief minister said.

    Kejriwal has come under attack from the BJP and the Congress after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused him of supporting separatists in poll-bound Punjab.

    Kejriwal has dubbed Vishwas' allegations as "laughable".

    Responding to allegations made by Kumar Vishwas, Kejriwal said "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years."

    "I am probably the sweetest terrorist in the world, the one who builds hospitals, schools, & roads; sends the elderly to pilgrimage and gives free electricity to people," Kejriwal added.

    Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab.

    Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Know all about
    Arvind Kejriwal

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X