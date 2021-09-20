'Will finish Captain's incomplete work, stand firmly with farmers': Punjab CM Channi

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 20: Charanjit Singh Channi, who took charge as Punjab Chief Minister today reached out to farmers, urging Centre to repeal farm law.

"We stand firmly behind farmers, all promises made will be fulfilled," Channi told reporters.

"I have been a Rickshaw puller myself... I won't let anyone hurt farming sector... I will appeal Centre to repeal black laws. I fully support the farmers' struggle," Channi said.

"Captain Amarinder Singh did a lot of good work for the people of Punjab. We will take forward his work," he added.

Thanking the party leadership, Channi told reporters here that the party has given a common person a great honour. He also described Rahul Gandhi as a "revolutionary leader".

Channi, the first Dalit chief minister of the state, said he will become the voice of the common people of Punjab and will always remain accessible to the people.

"Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government," he said.

Charanjit Singh Channi to be the next CM of Punjab, Rawat makes announcement | Oneindia News

Farmers in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against three contentious farm laws. Several rounds of meetings between the Centre and farmer leaders have ended in a deadlock.

This government is of the people of Punjab, he further said, adding Congress'' ideology is to take everyone along.