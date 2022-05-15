YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Will change Kerala': Arvind Kejriwal joins hands with Twenty20

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 15: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced an alliance with Twenty 20, a tiny party backed by a corporate group.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    "I'm happy to announce an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 Party. Shri Sabu Jacob is a Big Industrialist but he decided to work in a small panchayat. He turned panchayat's Rs 36 lakh deficit to Rs 14 crores FD. Together we will transform Kerala"

    "Today is a historic day for Kerala. Through a new political front - People's Welfare Alliance - Aam Aadmi Party and Twenty20 will work together for the welfare of Kerala and its people," he said.

    Comments

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 20:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X