No alliances with parties, want to partner 130 crore Indians: Kejriwal at Lokmat event

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders probe in Mundka fire tragedy, Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

'Will change Kerala': Arvind Kejriwal joins hands with Twenty20

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced an alliance with Twenty 20, a tiny party backed by a corporate group.

"I'm happy to announce an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 Party. Shri Sabu Jacob is a Big Industrialist but he decided to work in a small panchayat. He turned panchayat's Rs 36 lakh deficit to Rs 14 crores FD. Together we will transform Kerala"

"Today is a historic day for Kerala. Through a new political front - People's Welfare Alliance - Aam Aadmi Party and Twenty20 will work together for the welfare of Kerala and its people," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 20:56 [IST]