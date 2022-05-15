For Quick Alerts
'Will change Kerala': Arvind Kejriwal joins hands with Twenty20
India
New Delhi, May 15: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced an alliance with Twenty 20, a tiny party backed by a corporate group.
"I'm happy to announce an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 Party. Shri Sabu Jacob is a Big Industrialist but he decided to work in a small panchayat. He turned panchayat's Rs 36 lakh deficit to Rs 14 crores FD. Together we will transform Kerala"
"Today is a historic day for Kerala. Through a new political front - People's Welfare Alliance - Aam Aadmi Party and Twenty20 will work together for the welfare of Kerala and its people," he said.
Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 20:56 [IST]