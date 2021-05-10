Will CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 be cancelled? Latest announcement here

CBSE Class 10 exam 2021: Here is how students will be promoted this year

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may postpone the class 12 board exam 2021. There are reports suggesting that the exams would be held in July or later.

Several students of CBSE Class 12 are demanding to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exam in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be noted that many Class 12 students have been tweeting the CBSE board, Prime Minister's Office, and Union Education Ministry seeking the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, a CBSE official, while speaking to a leading portal clarified that the CBSE and the Ministry of Education will take any further call in this regard in June. However, he hinted that if the situation worsens, the CBSE may follow the assessment plan of class 10, 'but it's too early to say'.

"If the exams could not be conducted in July, then we can not further delay conducting the exam. As the entire exam process takes more than a month including evaluation of copies and result declaration. If suppose the result be declared by the end of August, how will the students take admission in varsities, higher education institutions", India TV quoted the official as saying.

It should be noted that CBSE has already cancelled the Class 10 exams 2021.

The board has recently released a mental health and wellness manual on its official website at cbse.gov.in after having cancelled CBSE board exam 2021 for class 10 and postponed it for class 12.