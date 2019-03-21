Will BJP field its veterans? 250 names finalised, list expected soon

New Delhi, Mar 20: The BJP is unlikely to field veterans in the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The party is learnt to have finalised the names of 250 candidates.

During the meeting of the central parliamentary board, several veterans are learnt to have expressed their unwillingness to contest the elections. The veterans include, B C Khanduri, B S Koshiyari, Kalraj Mishra and Karia Munda.

The party is still debating on whether to field veterans such as L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan. The BJP was expected to release its list of candidates on Tuesday. However sources tell OneIndia that there was some delay over the finalisation of candidates, as there was a debate on fielding the veterans from the party.

Sources tell OneIndia that in all 275 names had been chosen. It was narrowed down to 250 and discussions are still on regarding the 25 other candidates. A final call is expected to be taken by today, following which the list will be released, the source also added.