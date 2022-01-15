YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will ban on election rallies be lifted? Election Commission to take decision today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The Election Commission will on Saturday decide on whether to lift the ban on campaign rallies for the upcoming polls in five states in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

    Representational Image

    The decision will be taken based on inputs about the spread of the virus and its new variant Omicron.

    Announcing the schedule of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the panel had taken the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in view of the pandemic.

    The Commission had also listed 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes.

    In a press release on Friday, the EC said that considering the ongoing pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact-based campaign, it has, in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation, decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised state party of the five states.

    Assembly polls in the five states will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the counting of votes will be on March 10.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTION News  

    Read more about:

    assembly election up election 2022 manipur election 2022 goa election 2022 punjab election 2022 uttarakhand election 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X