Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over Kerala, Karnataka in next five days

New Delhi, May 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over eastcentral Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast which is likely to meander over the region during the next five days, bringing widespread rain to peninsular India, including Kerala.

According to reports, southwesterly winds are also likely to strengthen during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of these and other favourable meteorological conditions; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm is likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm is over the remaining parts of south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1 resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3, the IMD said.

Due to strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over northeastern states during the next 5 days.

A western disturbance is affecting the Western Himalayan region and lower level moisture incursion from north Arabian Sea to the plains of northwest is likely to continue during the next 3-4 days.

Under its influence, no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely during next 5 days. Isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm activity is likely over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India during the next 4-5 days.

