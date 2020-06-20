  • search
    Why were North East regional parties not invited for PM meet asks Debburman

    New Delhi, June 20: Pradyot Manikya Debburman, the former Congress leader and head of the Tripura royal family complained about the North East Regional parties not being invited for the all party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

    Why were North East regional parties not invited for PM meet asks Debburman

    "China has a huge interest in the North East and sadly no regional party (as it has less than 5 MPs) has been invited in the all party meet . These are small things which impact us on a day to day lives. Maybe, Delhi knows better than us but do they," he also said.

    'No one entered Indian territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash

    The reason for the exclusion is not clear, but it could be the criteria set by the Centre, as per which invitation has only been sent to political parties with five or more MPs.

    However the RJD too was not invited for the meeting. The RJD is the largest party in Bihar and has 5 MPs in Parliament. We have not been invited for the meeting on the India-China stand off. We want the Centre to clarify on the same, RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav said

    Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
