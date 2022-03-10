Yogi in UP, Dhami in Uttarakhand set to create history

New Delhi, Mar 10: Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann raced ahead in Punjab's assembly election on, offering a fresh face to voters fed up with entrenched corruption in the state.

However, a question that arises is, whether the Punjab will go Ukraine way by choosing a comedian?

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has been winning hearts worldwide for his grit and bravery after he said that he would remain in the country's capital amid the Russian invasion, is infact an actor turned politician.

Less than four years ago, Zelensky was one of Ukraine's most popular TV comedians, starring in a satirical TV show and performing in a troupe where he played the piano with his penis for five minutes.

He rose to fame as a comedian, actor and producer. Before entering politics, he played the President of Ukraine on the popular television series "Servant of the People." In 2018 Zelenskyy shocked fans by announcing his intention to go into politics.

And in a famous quote, he had said: "You don't need experience to be President. You just need to be a decent human being."

In 2019, despite having no political experience, he won the presidential election in 2019 by a landslide.

So, why Twitter users are drawing a comparison between Ukraine and Punjab?

A comedian is about to become CM of Punjab. What a day! — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) March 10, 2022

Mann is all set to create history as trends on Thursday showed that Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get a clear majority in Punjab.

Recently , Ukraine President #Zelensky a former #Standup comedian made headlines ! Today another former standup comedian @BhagwantMann is set to make history in #Punjab !#AssemblyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/YogVjnZe11 — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) March 10, 2022

If a comedian like Zelensky can drown a small country like Ukraine, imagine what will happen to Punjab now with comedian Bhagwant maan — Roop Darak BHARTIYA (@iRupND) March 10, 2022

Comedian Zelenskyy rules Ukraine - wow such a great leader.



Comedian Bhagwant Mann rules Punjab - chhee so desi. — peeleraja (@peeleraja) March 10, 2022

The AAP party had declared Mann its CM face on January 19, barely a month before the elections after a phone-in poll which it claimed received 2.15 million responses with over 93 percent voting for Mann.

Prior to his announcement of his CM candidature, Mann was already a household name in Punjab.

Mann participated in youth comedy festivals and inter-college competitions. He won two gold medals at a competition at the Punjabi University, Patiala for the Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam.

Mann developed comedy routines about typical Indian issues such as politics, business and sport. His first comedy album was with Jagtar Jaggi.

Together, they made a television program called Jugnu Kehnda Hai for Alpha ETC Punjabi. Ten years later, they parted ways. Mann then formed a comedy partnership with Rana Ranbir. Together, they made the television program, Jugnu Mast Mast for Alpha ETC Punjabi.

In 2006, Mann and Jaggi reunited and toured Canada and England with their show, No Life With Wife.

In 2008, Mann competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus which increased his audience.

Earlier this week, exit polls had predicted a clear win for AAP from 70 to 90 seats.

The state saw a multi-cornered contest in a single phase poll on February 20, between the ruling Indian National Congress, which has fielded chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM face, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, the coalition of the BJP and Captain (Retd) Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party and the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).