Mahanama Express: Why this train hold a special place in Modi’s heart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Train No 20903 Vadodra-Varanasi Weekly Superfast Mahanama Express. The train would depart from Vadodra every Wednesday at 7.40 pm and reach Varanasi at 10.30 pm the next day.

The train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Chheoki stations in both directions. It will have I AC, II tier AC, Sleeper Class and II Class General Coaches.

Modi, who will be in Varanasi will flag off the train through video conferencing today.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat's deputy chief minister Nitinbhai Patel will be in Vadodra. The regular service will start from September 27 onwards.

This train would have a special place in Modi's heart. When he won the elections in 2014, he had visited Vadodra and said, " the media wants me to talk. But I wanted to speak with Vadodra first." Modi had won the elections from Vadodra and Varanasi. He quit as MP from Vadodra and entered the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

While vacating the Vadodra seat, he had said, " I spent just 50 minutes here and won by 5 lakh votes. Vadodra has the first right over me and I would repay the people of Gujarat by taking Vadodra to new heights," he said.

