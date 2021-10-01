Why Punjab needs a Captain and not a sixer

New Delhi, Oct 01: Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he would be quitting the Congress. Now reports have emerged that he would be floating his own party.

With the Captain announcing that he will not join the BJP, it is now clear that he would launch his own political party. He had this also said following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation that the former Indian cricketer cannot be trusted to lead a border state.

If one looks at the developments in the recent days, the Captain has been consistent in his attack against Siddhu. This would mean that the Captain has identified Siddhu as his political enemy and decide that that the former cricketer would not win the next elections.

Amarinder Singh may float new party in weeks, Punjab Congress leaders could join

In this backdrop, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said what does it mean when this is happening in a border state to the Congress party. It is an advantage for the ISI in Pakistan. We know the history and the rise of extremism in the state. We know that the forces across the border exploit the situation to create unrest. It is these forces that are a threat to our country Sibal also said.

Captain and Siddhu have been at loggerheads for long. Post the Balakot strike, the two had crossed swords. While Siddhu questioned the government's air strikes, the Captain had said that whether it was one killed or 100, the message had gone out loud and clear - that India will not let the killing of its innocent soldiers and citizens go unpunished."

He also went on to say that the strikes had proven India's resolve to deal with the real problem in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Zulfikar Bhutto had once said that Pakistan will also have a Bangladesh carved out of India, but it would be on the Pakistan border. This was a reference that he made to Khalistan.

The ongoing farmer protests have gained support from the global Khalistan movement. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom and displayed Khalistan flags. Paramjeet Pannun, closely associated with the ISI funded Sikhs For Justice and members of the Sikh Federation, UK, which is associated with the Khalistan movement were part of the protests.

The ISI has for the past two decades made attempts to revive the Khalistan movement in India.

Intelligence reports amidst the farmer protests also indicated that Pakistan based Khalistan groups are being pushed by their handlers to exploit the farmers' agitation in a bid to revive militancy in the state.

