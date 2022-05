Why PM Modi decided to reconsider sedition law? Union minister explains

NCPCR seeks action against Kunal Kamra over sharing 'doctored' video of boy singing for PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 09: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday reaffirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to re-examine and reconsider the provision of sedition law.

The prime minister urged to remove the obsolete sedition law, the minister added.

He also said that since the prime minister has given a direction to remove all obsolete and colonial laws, close to 1,500 legislations have been repealed.

"...the government will reconsider and change the provisions as per the need of the present time. Because there are lots of views coming up," he said on the sedition law.

The government told the Supreme Court on Monday not to invest time in examining the validity of sedition law as it has decided to go for reconsideration of the provisions by a "competent forum".

The Centre also said it was cognizant of various views and concerns about civil liberties while being committed to protecting the "sovereignty and integrity of this great nation".

Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his view clearly in favour of protection of civil liberties, respect for human rights and giving meaning to constitutional freedoms.

The government has also taken various steps to remove outdated laws and has scrapped over 1,500 legislations since 2014-15.

Having considered the concerns related to civil liberties and the government's commitment to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the prime minister has directed to re-examine and reconsider the provision of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 21:11 [IST]