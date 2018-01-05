Why MLA NA Haris’ ‘smiling face’ is once again creating panic among Bengaluru’s drivers

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Who is Bengaluru's most "visible" face?

It's not any reigning Kannada film star or cricketer, rather Congress MLA NA Haris from Shantinagar constituency. Reason, hoardings and posters of the MLA can be spotted in various parts of the city, especially in and around his constituency, throughout the year.

Whether it's his birthday, which is on January 11, or New Year celebrations, his supporters (as the MLA claims) make it a point to put up massive hoardings, where the quintessential smiling face of Haris takes the centre stage, in various thoroughfares of the city.

What his well-wishers forget every time that these hoardings are not only an eyesore but cause a lot of inconvenience to motorists as they are being put up in various traffic signals of the city.

The latest series of "New Year" hoardings, where Haris at the centre flanked by other prominent Congress leaders from Karnataka, have been put up at traffic signals in Mother Teresa and Yellagondanpalya localities of Bengaluru.

These hoardings are coming in the way of drivers while negotiating congested roads of the city.

Bengaluru is infamous for huge and distastefully arranged posters, flex boards, banners, and hoardings across the nook and cranny of the city. Most often these hoardings are of politicians, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a local corporator.

In fact, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been rapped several times by the Karnataka High Court for illegal hoardings across the tech city.

According to reports, Mayor R Sampath Raj recently ordered the BBMP to start its anti-hoardings drive in the city. The Mayor's order came after council members complained that their wards' streets were full of hoardings greeting political leaders on their birthdays.

In 2015, after several complaints, Haris undertook a "cleanliness drive" where he personally visited various places in the city and removed his birthday posters and hoardings.

We wonder, when the Congress leader will ask his supporters to stop putting up his hoardings and posters in the city to end the "drama" for once and all.

As Assembly elections in the state are due in a few months from now, we are sure to see more and more colourful posters and hoardings of politicians cutting across party lines in Bengaluru.

