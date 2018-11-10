Why Mangalore Catholics hate Tipu Sultan?

Our Lady of Remedies Church

The Christians of Mangalore still do not forget that the torture and oppression carried out by Tippu Sultan. The Our Lady of Remedies Church Kirem church bears testimony to the story of oppression carried out by Tipu Sultan.

The bloodshed in coastal Karnataka:

According to historical records, Tippu is said to have demolished 25 churches out of 27 along the coastal line of Mangalore. He built Bawutegudde mosque using the stones of demolished churches in Mangalore. The Catholic Association claims that Tipu had imprisoned over 50,000 Catholics on the suspicion that they were spies of the British. Several Catholics have also raised the point that Tipu was responsible for the death of nearly 4,000 Catholics. The Christians who were apprehended by Tipu Sultan's soldiers were slaughtered on the way to Srirangaptna. The Catholics till date observe one day of mourning for those who died as a result of Tipu Sultan's actions.

Church saved by Hindu families

The Our Lady of Remedies Church Kirem was attacked by Tipu Sultan's army in 1784. Then three families of the local 'Banta' community succeeded in foiling the attack. The local Christians still grateful to Hindu families who stopped the destruction of the church. Till date, the family members of three Bant community are honoured by Our Lady of Remedies Church Kirem which is 30 km from Mangalore. This church is one of the oldest churches in Mangalore Diocese, which is under the Aikala Grama Panchayat.

BJP Party leaders protest

Various groups protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Madikeri offer prayers at Sri Omkareshwara Temple in the town. They will then carry out a procession against the celebrations, which are being observed in the state today.

BJP Party leaders and workers raise slogans against the State Government as they oppose the celebration of 'Tipu Jayanti', in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (PTI Photo)