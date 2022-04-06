Why is #PostponeJEEMain2022 trending

New Delhi, Apr 06: The JEE Main 2022 will be held this month and this has created panic about the schedule of the engineering entrance exam. This is because the dates of the exams are clashing with that of the CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams.

The CBSE exams will take place from April 26 onwards and will go on until June 15. The National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the JEE Main 2022 session from April 21 to May 4.

Due to this clash in dates, aspirants have been urging the Education Ministry and NTA to postpone the JEE Main Exams to a later date saying that it would compromise their results.

Due to this #PostponeJEEMain2022 has been trending on the social media. "Please try to understand, a little delay won't hurt as much as students' brains are getting hurt right now. All you guys will accomplish by this is hatred and a few dead students," one user wrote.

Many have also shared some memes to highlight their cause. Have a look below:

Indian Authorities been making us give entrance tests like #JEEMains in most difficult situations possible and still ask why students are going abroad for higher education. Our demand has practical basis and to #PostponeJEEMains2022 is the only way to go. @PMOIndia @DG_NTA — Anshumaan Agarwal (@AnshumaanAgarw1) April 6, 2022

#JEEStudentsWantJustice#PostponeJEEMains2022 @DG_NTA@dpradhanbjp@iitbombay

Please try to understand, a little delay won't hurt as much as students' brains are getting hurt right now. All you guys will accomplish by this is hatred and a few dead students! (Hope not) — Sushant Jain (@Sushant84401410) April 6, 2022

#JEEStudentsWantJustice

Postpone #JEEMain2022 To june and we want more gap between two attempts(80days)

We are not demanding for four attempts, @DG_NTA gives us two attempts only but with fair gap. #JEEAfterBoards2022 #PostponeJEEMains2022 @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @iitbombay — B U (@BU28794791) April 3, 2022

