    Why is BJP not bringing Uniform Civil Code across the country: Kejriwal in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Wading into the debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's intent in implementing the UCC in Gujarat ahead of polls. He demanded its implementation throughout India.

    Addressing a press conference in Bhavnagar, Kejriwal asked whether the BJP-led central government was waiting for the Lok Sabha elections to make a move in this direction.

    The Gujarat government on Saturday said it has decided to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

    In first affidavit on UCC, Centre tells SC varied laws inhibit national unityIn first affidavit on UCC, Centre tells SC varied laws inhibit national unity

    ''In Article 44 of the Constitution, it is clearly written that it is the responsibility of the government to frame the Uniform Civil Code. So, the government should frame a Uniform Civil Code with the consent of all communities and by taking them together,'' Kejriwal was quoted saying by PTI.

    ''After winning the election, the committee went back home. Now, a few days before the Gujarat election, they have formed another committee. This committee (members) will also go back home after the election,'' he claimed.

    ''If their intention is to implement the Uniform Civil Code, then why don't they frame it nationally and implement it across the country? Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha elections?'' he asked.

    ''So first ask them that Kejriwal is saying you do not want to implement the Uniform Civil Code, your intention is bad,'' he said.

    What is Uniform Civil Code?

    The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc.

    It can be seen that this comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

    No plan for committee to implement UCC, law panel asked to examine issue: GovtNo plan for committee to implement UCC, law panel asked to examine issue: Govt

    Presently, different laws regulate these aspects in India for adherents of different religions, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, the Indian Christian Marriages Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

    In a similar move, Uttarakhand government launched a web portal to invite feedback and suggestions from the general public.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 14:12 [IST]
