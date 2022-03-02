Why Iranian is trending after Biden’s State of the Union address

We are ready, Putin was wrong says Biden in State of Union Address

New Delhi, Mar 02: Immediately after US President's State of the Union address, Iranian began trending on Twitter. "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden said mistakingly referring to Ukrainian people as Iranian.

This is however not the first time that Biden has used the wrong words. Last year the social media had pounced on his mistake when he mistakingly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as President Harris.

Reports said that as a child, Biden had problems with his speech and had to work to overcome a stutter.

He used to spend a lot of time reciting works of Emerson and Yeats to overcome this condition.

In his first State of the Union address, Biden said that the US Dept of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets, Biden also said.

Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he'll never gain the hearts & souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world, he also added.

Biden went on to add that the war is premeditated, unprovoked. We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people, he also added.

The US and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory with full force of our collective power.

Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. Putin may gain makes gains on the battlefield but he'll have to continue to pay a high price over the long run, the US President said.

Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime-No more. He has no idea what's coming, Biden said apparently referring to Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 11:29 [IST]