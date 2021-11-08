Priyanka Gandhi promises loan waiver if Congress comes to power in UP

Will die, but not ally with BJP: Priyanka Gandhi in Yogi turf Gorakhpur

Why hasn’t corruption ended and four more questions by Priyanka on demonstration anniversary

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: On the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed it a "disaster" and asked if the step has been successful, why hasn't corruption ended and black money returned to the country, PTI reported.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on national television his government's decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight on the same day.

"If 'notebandi was successful, why hasn't corruption ended? Why hasn't black money come back? Why hasn't the economy gone cashless? Why hasn't terrorism been hit? Why hasn't price rise been reined in?" Mr Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'DemonetisationDisaster'.

The Congress has been alleging that demonetisation was not in the interest of people and had adverse effects on the economy, a charge the Modi government has dismissed repeatedly.

(PTI)