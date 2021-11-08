YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why hasn’t corruption ended and four more questions by Priyanka on demonstration anniversary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 08: On the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed it a "disaster" and asked if the step has been successful, why hasn't corruption ended and black money returned to the country, PTI reported.

    Why hasn’t corruption ended and four more questions by Priyanka on demonstration anniversary

    On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on national television his government's decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight on the same day.

    "If 'notebandi was successful, why hasn't corruption ended? Why hasn't black money come back? Why hasn't the economy gone cashless? Why hasn't terrorism been hit? Why hasn't price rise been reined in?" Mr Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'DemonetisationDisaster'.

    The Congress has been alleging that demonetisation was not in the interest of people and had adverse effects on the economy, a charge the Modi government has dismissed repeatedly.

    (PTI)

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X