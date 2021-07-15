YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why has Twitter decided to stop Fleets

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 15: Twitter would be withdrawing its Fleets starting August 3 since there has been no increase in the number of people joining.

    In a statement, Twitter said, " we built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable ... but... we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped."

    Why has Twitter decided to stop Fleets

    We are trying bigger and bolder things, Twitter said while adding, a number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won't work out. We'll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere," it said adding that "continuous evolving of approaches and winding down features every once in while" are some big steps that Twitter won't hesitate to take.

    Fleets was introduced in November last year. Users could post full screen photos, videos or plain text as fleeting thoughts, which would last for 24 hours.

    With Fleets set to go many users began requesting a feature called the edit button. "Thank you for getting out the fleets. It's better to just stop feeding us the topics we don't want to see in our timeline... I only see what I want to see. I am too tired of closing each topic that appears on my timeline even when I have muted it," one user wrote.

    More TWITTER News  

    Read more about:

    twitter

    Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X