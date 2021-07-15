Why has Twitter decided to stop Fleets

New Delhi, July 15: Twitter would be withdrawing its Fleets starting August 3 since there has been no increase in the number of people joining.

In a statement, Twitter said, " we built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable ... but... we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped."

We are trying bigger and bolder things, Twitter said while adding, a number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won't work out. We'll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere," it said adding that "continuous evolving of approaches and winding down features every once in while" are some big steps that Twitter won't hesitate to take.

Fleets was introduced in November last year. Users could post full screen photos, videos or plain text as fleeting thoughts, which would last for 24 hours.

With Fleets set to go many users began requesting a feature called the edit button. "Thank you for getting out the fleets. It's better to just stop feeding us the topics we don't want to see in our timeline... I only see what I want to see. I am too tired of closing each topic that appears on my timeline even when I have muted it," one user wrote.

Thursday, July 15, 2021, 12:05 [IST]