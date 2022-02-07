YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why #BoyCottHyundai is trending on social media sites?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 7: Netizens in India have given a boycott call on Hyundai cars using the hashtag - #BoyCottHyundai - on social media sites. An insensitive post on Kashmir by the company's dealer in Pakistan angered Indians forcing the company to give a clarification on the issue.

    Why #BoyCottHyundai is trending on social media sites?

    So, what was the message all about?
    Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles posted a message showing solidarity with the "Kashmiri brothers" in their "struggle for freedom". It did not go well with Indians who lashed out at the company with a call to boycott the company's cars.

    February 5 is observed as "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to extend support to the separatist movement in Kashmir.

    The posts have been removed after the controversy broke out.

    Reacting to the controversy, the company, in a statement, said, "Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism,"

    "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as it citizens," the message from the company said.

    More HYUNDAI News  

    Read more about:

    hyundai hyundai motors kashmir pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X