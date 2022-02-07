Why #BoyCottHyundai is trending on social media sites?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 7: Netizens in India have given a boycott call on Hyundai cars using the hashtag - #BoyCottHyundai - on social media sites. An insensitive post on Kashmir by the company's dealer in Pakistan angered Indians forcing the company to give a clarification on the issue.

So, what was the message all about?

Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles posted a message showing solidarity with the "Kashmiri brothers" in their "struggle for freedom". It did not go well with Indians who lashed out at the company with a call to boycott the company's cars.

February 5 is observed as "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to extend support to the separatist movement in Kashmir.

Hyundai in Pakistan is asking for freedom of Kashmir.



Hyundai Pakistan also posted them same on its Facebook page. Link: https://t.co/ZOBDggsdW0 pic.twitter.com/Kmmk2Rc1wu — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 6, 2022

The posts have been removed after the controversy broke out.

Reacting to the controversy, the company, in a statement, said, "Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism,"

"The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as it citizens," the message from the company said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 11:50 [IST]