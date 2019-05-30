Who’s who of Bollywood at PM Modi’s swearing-in

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 30: Eminent personalities from different fields were seen at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Invitations were extended to close to 8,000 people for the grand ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

From the film industry, starts like Kangana Raut and Shahid Kapoor were seen at the functions.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and southern super star Rajnikanth were also at the function. Rajnikanth is seen as a supporter of PM Modi and had recently likened Modi to Nehru. Rajnikanth arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan with his wife Latha.

JD (U) not to be part of Modi cabinet

Yesteryears star Jitendra was also at the function, Actor Sunny Deol, who is also a BJP MP from Gurdaspur, was also there.

Many other eminent persons were there like industry tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata who were invited for the PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

After a landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his second term at 7 pm on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council at Rashtraparti Bhavan in New Delhi in front of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.