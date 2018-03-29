Who will win Karnataka assembly elections? Here is a blast from the past

Who will win the Karnataka assembly elections is a question that all seem to be asking. Polls in the state will be held on May 12 and counting will take place on May 15.

The battle is a keenly contested one with the Congress trying to retain power. The BJP on the other hand is going all guns blazing to take another state away from the Congress.

Karnataka has always been an interesting battle and many political parties see this is as a gateway to the South. Karnataka has been dominated by the Congress, Janata Party, Janata Dal (S) and the BJP.

Between 1952 and 1978, the state was dominated by the Congress. Even in the year 1978 when the Janata Party was emerging as a big player in the country, the Congress managed to retain Karnataka by winning 149 of the 224 seats.

Let us take a look at the elections and chief ministers of the past:

1952: Mysore legislative assembly election: Congress, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Kadidal Manjappa and S Nijalingappa

1957: Congress, S Nijalingappa, B D Jatti

1962: Congress, S R Kanthi, S Nijalingappa

1967: Congress, S Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil

1972: Congress, Devaraj Urs

1978: Congress, Devaraj Urs

1983: Janata Party, Ramakrishna Hegde

1985: Janata Party, Ramakrishna Hegde

1989: Congress, Veerendra Patil, S Bangarappa, Veerappa Moily

1994: Janata Dal, Deve Gowda, J H Patel

1999: Congress, S M Krishna

2004: Congress-JD(S), BJP-JD(S), Dharam Singh, H D Kumaraswamy, B S Yeddyurappa

2008: BJP, B S Yeddyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar

2013: Congress, Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

