Who was the last non-Gandhi Congress president?

New Delhi, Sep 20: Congress President election could witness a battle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, a contest that has never happened in over two decades.

Given the situation, it would be interesting to see if a surprise candidate or candidates also throw their hat in the ring.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new party president, probably a non-Gandhi would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998.

As the Gandhi vs Non-Gandhi battle intensifies, the name of Sitaram Kesri rebounds into currency. Kesri was the last non-Gandhi Congress president, having succeeded another Sonia-baiter former PM PV Narasimha Rao.

Sitaram Kesri

Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi President of the Congress Party and he served as party chief from 1996 to 1998. The veteran leader was unceremoniously removed from office when the leadership decided to make way for Sonia Gandhi.

The transfer of power was done through a dramatic coup executed by the use of force.

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest Congress’ prez poll

Sitaram Kesri, who wanted to continue as Congress chief for some time was reportedly locked in a room in the Congress headquarters to prevent him from creating any trouble. While Kesari remained locked in a room, Sonia Gandhi entered the Congress office triumphant with her supporters shouting slogans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also referred to this coup in his election speech at Mahasamund in Chhhattisgarh. "Sitaram Kesri, who was from a "Dalit and exploited community", was not allowed to complete his term as the Congress president so that Sonia Gandhi could take over the reins of the party," PM Modi said.

The prime minister claimed that Kesri was ousted unceremoniously, "was locked in a bathroom" and "thrown out on the footpath".

PV Narasimha Rao

As the Congress calls for its revival, it is important to re-collect Rao's tenure and see how someone from outside the Gandhi clan, became successful in running both the government and the party between 1991 and 1996.

Rao tried to push the party out of Sonia Gandhi shadow. It created a ruffle inside Congress. He took the first step to hold organisational elections for the first time since 1973, in making the Congress a truly national political party that was not identified with any family.

During his successful tenure as Congress chief, Rao showed that it was possible to survive the pressure of heavyweight rivals backing the Gandhi family.

Dev Kant Barooah

Dev Kant Barooah, who coined the popular slogan 'India is Indira, Indira is India' during the emergency held the Congress chief post from 1975-1977. He was considered a staunch loyalist but later joined the anti-Indira faction when the Congress split. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India during this period.

Shankar Dayal Sharma

Shankar Dayal Sharma, held the Congress chief post from 1972 to 1974. He led the Indian delegation to the UNESCO Conference on primary and Secondary Education in Karachi, Pakistan in 1959.

Jagjivan Ram

During the Congress Party split in 1969, Jagjivan Ram joined the camp led by Indira Gandhi, and was elected the president of that faction of Congress. He believed that Dalit leaders should not only fight for social reforms but also demand political representation.

S Nijalingappa

The Congress faced its first major split as the old guard led by party President, S. Nijalingappa decided to oust Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the party for "fostering a cult of personality". The veteran leaders known as "Syndicate" could not quite come to terms with Indira's decisions. Nijalingappa ruled the Congress party between 1968 to 1969.

K Kamaraj

Veteran leader K Kamaraj held the Congress president post from 1964-1967. He played a key role in shaping India's destiny from the passing away of Jawaharlal Nehru to the Congress split in 1969, according to the party's website.

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy

A prominent leader from Andhra Pradesh and former Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was also Congress President from 1960 to 1963.

UN Dhebar

UN Dhebar took the reins of the party from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 and served as Congress President till 1959.

Purushottam Das Tandon

Purushottam Das Tandon became Congress President in 1949 and served till 1951 when Jawaharlal Nehru took the presidency of the party.

Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya

Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya was the first Congress President after Independence. He held the post from 1948 to 1950.

What is common in all these non-Gandhi Congress presidents was they all took over the reign of the post when the grand old party was in power at the Centre.