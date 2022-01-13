Kejriwal comes out with AAP's Punjab Model, promises justice in sacrilege cases

New Delhi, Jan 13: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked people of the Punjab to name their choice for Chief Minister post.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal said that he does not want to be the CM face for Punjab. However, the AAP leader pitched Bhagwat Mann's name as the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Bhagwant Mann is very close to me. He is my younger brother and the tallest leader of AAP in Punjab. I asked him to be the CM face, but he said the people should choose their CM," said Kejriwal.

AAP's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls is expected to be announced next week.

Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor had announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community.

Voting for the Punjab assembly polls will take place on February 14 while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

