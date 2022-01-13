YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who should be the CM face of AAP in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal asks people

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked people of the Punjab to name their choice for Chief Minister post.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal said that he does not want to be the CM face for Punjab. However, the AAP leader pitched Bhagwat Mann's name as the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming assembly elections.

    "Bhagwant Mann is very close to me. He is my younger brother and the tallest leader of AAP in Punjab. I asked him to be the CM face, but he said the people should choose their CM," said Kejriwal.

    AAP's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls is expected to be announced next week.

    Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor had announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community.

    Voting for the Punjab assembly polls will take place on February 14 while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 13:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X