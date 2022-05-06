YouTube
    Chandigarh, May 6: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Tajinder Bagga is in the centre of the storm following his arrest by Punjab Police in Delhi in connection with a case over provocative speech.

    Who is Tajinder Bagga? Explained in 6 points

    Bagga has now been handed over to Delhi Police, which had registered a kidnapping case against Punjab Police after arresting him from his residence on Friday.

    In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from the Punjab cops, who had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday. The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence.

    Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest. On the other hand, the Punjab government moved the High Court here against the "detention" of its team in Kurukshetra and subsequent developments that followed.

    Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

    So, Who is Tajinder Bagga? Explained in 6 Points

    • Bagga came to the limelight in 2012 when demanded death penalty for rapists.
    • He became the national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha at just 23 years of age.
    • The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary is also the owner of an online T-shirt clothing tshirtbhaiya.com, where T-shirts associated with "patriots" and "nationalists" are found.
    • He was made the youngest spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi at the age of 31.
    • Tajinder Singh Bagga lost to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon by a margin of over 20,000 votes in Delhi's Hari Nagar constituency in 2020 assembly elections.
    • Tajinder Singh Bagga's controversial campaign song -- "Bagga Bagga Har Jagah" -- had earned him a notice from the EC.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 16:32 [IST]
    X