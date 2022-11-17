Sandhya Devanathan: The lady at the helm of Meta Platforms in India

Mark Zuckerberg says 'sorry' as Meta fires over 11,000 employees in one go | Full statement

New Delhi, Nov 17: Sandhya Devanathan has been appointed as the India head of Meta Platforms. She has replaced Ajit Mohan who quit recently to join rival Snap Inc.

It comes days after WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal put in their papers.

Who is Sandhya Devanathan?

Going by her Linkedin profile, she is a global business leader with a track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional teams and driving product innovation. Her profile further says that she is a "huge believer in tech's ability to drive value for businesses of all sizes, and the role it could play in building strong communities that connect all of us." She is also a strong advocate of women in leadership and diversity at the workplace.

Sandhya started off her career with Citi Financial Services as a Web Master and Product Manager in 2000. There after she worked in different companies in different organisations.

After joining Meta in 2016, she managed a geographically distributed team and relationships with key clients. Since 2020, she is leading the company's gaming efforts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

She is also a Board Member at Pepper Financial and Singapore's National Library Board.

Meta's Mass Layoffs

Last week, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is known to have laid off 11,000 workers as part of its cost-cutting strategy.

In a letter to employees, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of the company, said the company has decided to reduce the size of the team by about 13 per cent and is letting 11,000 employees go.

"We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1. I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," he said in the letter.