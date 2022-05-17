YouTube
    Who is CH Pratap Reddy? Bengaluru's new police commissioner

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 17: The Karnataka government on Monday transferred Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant and appointed C H Pratap Reddy in his place.

    Who is CH Pratap Reddy? Bengalurus new police commissioner

    Reddy, a 1991 batch IPS officer from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, has been serving as the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

    During the recent communal violence in Hubballi where the police vehicles were torched, Reddy had supervised the investigation and the arrest of the accused.

    Pant will serve as the Director General of Police of recruitment relieving R Hitendra from the concurrent charge.

    Further, Alok Kumar, ADGP of Karnataka State Reserved Police, has been transferred to the post which Reddy held previously, while Hitendra will occupy the post Kumar had held.

    S Anucheth, deputy commissioner of police of Bengaluru Central Division, has been transferred as the Superintendent of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:25 [IST]
