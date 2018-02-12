Congress loses elections wherever Rahul Gandhi campaigns: Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by saying that the BJP wins wherever the Congress Chief campaigns.

"Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka, We welcome him because wherever he goes for an election campaign, Congress loses and BJP wins," said Javadekar while addressing the reporters. He also added that BJP welcomes his election rally in Karnataka.

"They are now on temple spree. Now their advertisements are also in saffron. Earlier they were pseudo-secularists, now they are pseudo-Hinduism. People understand which is election gimmick & which is true devotion," Prakash Javadekar told news agency ANI.

He also attacked Gandhi over his temple visits, calling them an "election gimmick."

State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa had welcomed the Congress President by calling him an "Election Hindu."

Stating that Congress has faced setback and BJP has won wherever Rahul Gandhi has campaigned in the past, in another tweet in Kannada he said "Rahul's arrival is like arrival of good fortune for BJP."

In October last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP's star campaigner went after the Congress vice president, saying the Congress loses every time the junior Gandhi campaigns for it.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to Karnataka lashed out at PM Modi, asking him to stop giving speeches on the past and start working, saying he did not have much time before completing his term.

Rahul said, "BJP failed to create jobs, bring back black money and brought down the economy. All that Modi talks about is Congress is this, Congress is that."

He said the country had made Modi Prime Minister to provide employment to youth, to help farmers, to establish schools and hospitals and not to talk about Congress party.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

