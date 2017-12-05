When will UPTET Result 2017 be declared

There is still no update on the UPTET Result 2017. While it was said that the results would be announced on November 30, it did not take place. Once the results are declared, it would be available on the official website.

The latest update is that the results are likely to be declared only after the Gujarat elections. Teacher Eligibility Test known as TET is an Indian entrance examination for teachers. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from classes 1 to 8. Paper 1 is meant for teachers opting for classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those opting for classes 6 to 8. It is conducted by both Central government and State governments in India. The results will be available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to check UPTET Result 2017:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the relevant link available on the website

Enter the requisite details

After submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

OneIndia News