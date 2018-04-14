‘When will our daughters get justice?’: Rahul attacks Modi after PM spoke on rape cases

New Delhi, April 14: On Friday evening, finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence over the horrendous rape cases in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua involving two minors. The details pertaining to both the cases have shocked the conscience of the nation as involvement of people belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu right-wing groups have been establishment by the investigations.

Since justice has been delayed in the two cases, the people of India have demanded exemplary punishment to be meted out to the culprits. Earlier, on Friday, echoing the voice of the nation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the PM to spoke on the rape cases.

"Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. 1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women & children? 2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting. #SpeakUp," Rahul tweeted.

However, it seems Rahul was not too happy with what Modi said on crimes against women/girls. Late on Friday night, Rahul again tweeted and asked the PM when the victims would get justice.

"Dear Prime Minister, Thank you for breaking your long silence. You said "our daughters will get justice". India wants to know: when? #SpeakUp," Rahul tweeted.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ambedkar Memorial in New Delhi, PM Modi said that the "guilty" will not be spared. He asserted that "daughters will get justice" and the government will ensure that happens. After the PM spoke at the event, the accused in the Unnao rape case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was arrested by the CBI. Two of the BJP ministers who supported the accused in the Kathua rape case too have resigned from their posts on Friday.

In the last few days, the nation has been demanding justice for the 8-year-old girl from Jammu's Kathua, who was kidnapped, drugged, gang-raped and killed by eight men in January to instill fear in people belonging to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, and 16-year-old teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who was allegedly raped last year by BJP MLA Sengar. Recently, the 16-year-old's father died in the police custody after being brutally beaten by the MLA's brother.

It was not that Rahul from the beginning has been standing in support of the rape victims. The Congress president was also silent before he was nudged on social media to break his maun vrat (vow of silence) too. On Thursday, Rahul tweeted and lead a midnight candlelight march to protest crimes against women in the national capital.

The leaders of the BJP have said that the Congress is trying to politicise the rape cases to score political points ahead of the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections on May 12 and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

