  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When will NDA get majority in Rajya Sabha

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: The BJP-led NDA, which currently has 99 Rajya Sabha members, is likely to get a majority in the Upper House of Parliament by the end of 2021, making it easier for the ruling alliance to carry out its legislative agenda. After securing a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls with victory in 303 seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking at a rise in its numbers in the Rajya Sabha in the months ahead as it is all set to win most of the seats in states like Uttar Pradesh.

    Parliament

    Assembly polls are due in some states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand later this year and the BJP's show in the Rajya Sabha polls, slated for 2020, will depend on its numbers garnered in these state elections.

    BJP's floor managers in the Upper House are confident of putting up a good show in the Assembly polls, going by the party's huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls in these states and are confident of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the majority mark of 124 in the Rajya Sabha.

    [Modi Cabinet 2019: Who will make the cut]

    The saffron party is currently in power in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. As many as 10 Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 and the BJP's huge majority in the state means it can win nine of those.

    [Dramatic increase in number of MPs with pending criminal cases]

    If the number of seats its allies like the JD(U) in Bihar, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is added, the ruling alliance may cross the majority mark of 124 seats in 2021. Many non-NDA, non-UPA parties like the BJD, the TRS and the YSRCP have supported the ruling dispensation on several crucial bills.

    The majority in the Upper House will be a big boost for the Narendra Modi-led government as its contentious bills to abolish "triple talaq" and amend the Citizenship Act got stuck in the Rajya Sabha.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAJYA SABHA News

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha nda bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue