When will Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 be held: EC contemplates April

The date of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be announced by mid-march. The Election Commission of India would take into account the SSLC and PUC examinations before announcing the date.

The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held anytime between April 5 and May 5.

Once the dates are announced the model code of conduct would come into force. A meeting of the EC officials was held this week to deliberate on the date of the elections.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, members from the state election commission and chief secretary Ratna Prabha. The DG/IG of police was also present at the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that the process of revising the electoral rolls would be completed by March. Further deliberations on whether to hold the polls in a single phase were also discussed. In all probability the polls would be held in a single phase and the approval of political parties would be sought to this effect. A meeting with the political party representatives is scheduled for this week. The elections in Karnataka this time would also see the use of voter-verified paper audit trail.

