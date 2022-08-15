When will Jio 5G launch in India? Check price, specification, other details

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 15: Reliance Jio is planning to launch new Jio Phone 5G in India soon. There is no official word regarding the launch date as of now.

However, the company's chairman, Akash Ambani, recently said that Jio would celebrate "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" with a 5G rollout in India. This could mean we will see Jio 5G rollout on 15th August in India.

But this rollout will be limited to metro cities where Jio will do pilot testing of 5G. As per the latest report, Jio will initially roll out its 5G services in 9 cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Jamnagar.

It will take about 2 to 3 months for Jio to bring 5G to more cities in India. We can expect Jio 5G to arrive in India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities by the end of this year.

India to soon get 5G services: PM Modi

What Download/upload speeds will we get with Jio 5G?

Jio has conducted 5G trials in 8 different cities so far. A recent report from 91Mobiles shows that Jio has achieved 8x faster speed than 4G in Mumbai. The trials showed Download Speeds up to 420Mbps and Upload Speeds up to 412Mbps. As for mmWave or mid-band (sub-6GHz) 5G bands, we do not have information regarding the same. However, Jio will surely bring the higher frequency bands, too, that will offer better speed than sub-GHz bands.

What will be the Price of Jio 5G Plans?

The price of Jio 4G plans in India starts at Rs 239/month, which offers 1.5GB/day of 4G data, unlimited calls, and 100SMS. However going by the 4G example, plans with maximum benefits are priced between Rs 400-500 per month.

As you would expect, Jio 5G plans will cost much more. However, this may not be the case if Jio plans to launch 5G at a competitive price. If this is the case, we can expect Jio 5G intends to start at around Rs 400-500 per month. Jio might also keep reasonable pricing for the higher frequency 5G bands.

Do you need a new 5G sim to get the services?

There is no information with regards to the question. However when India transitioned from 3G to 4G, users had to get a new 4G sim to enjoy the services.