When will degree colleges reopen? Here's what Karnataka Dy CM says

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 09: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges in the state.

In a statement, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio said, "The focus is on the vaccination of students who are above 18 years."

"The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders."

The Dy CM had earlier set a deadline for all the vice chancellors to vaccinate all the degree level students, who are above 18 years of age, by July 7.

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:03 [IST]