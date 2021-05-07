When is Mothers Day in 2021? How can you celebrate it differently?

Happy Mother’s Day 2019: Send these SMS that will perfectly express your love for your mom

New Delhi, May 07: Mother's Day 2021 is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. Mother's Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The modern Mother's Day began in the United States, at the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century.

It is not directly related to the many traditional celebrations of mothers and motherhood that have existed throughout the world over thousands of years, such as the Greek cult to Cybele, the mother god Rhea, the Roman festival of Hilaria, or the Christian Laetare Sunday celebration (associated with the image of Mother Church).

However, in some countries, Mother's Day is still synonymous with these older traditions.

How can you celebrate differently?

Most moms simply wish to connect with their children and spend time with family in any way possible-if not in person, then with a phone call or video chat!

If your mom is at home, give her a day off from any family chores, especially during this difficult time.

Bake a cake!

Have a movie night, complete with theater treats.

Make a homemade gift!

Make your own card