When Election Commissioner Sunil Arora's bag went missing in Jaipur

    Jaipur, Sep 16: Election Commissioner Sunil Arora bag, which had gone missing in Jaipur today, has been found.

    Arora, along with Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat and Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, was in Jaipur today to review preparations for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections later this year.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    When Arora reached Jaipur airport, he noticed that his bag was missing. It was initially believed that it had been stolen. Even Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had reached the airport.

    Later, Arora's bag was found. His bag had been mistakenly kept in a car different from the one he was riding in.

    On Monday, the EC officials will hold meetings with representatives of national political parties. They will also hold meetings with divisional commissioners, district election officers, IGs, SPs and other officers to discuss poll preparations, said Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan Anand Kumar.

    election commission chief election commissioner rajasthan

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 19:46 [IST]
