Bats from Mahabaleshwar cave found with Nipah Virus antibodies: Will it be the next pandemic?

When Covid’s second wave chose to strike again with its clever, sly mutated ways

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

By Dr. Clement S Rajan

The Cunning Scamp virus of the Corona Syndrome of illness

Chose to Strike again with its Clever and Sly mutated ways

Causing Suffering to Countless Susceptible humans across the world.

This time it was with Crushing Swiftness, that Caught Society off guard.

This time it was with Cruel Severity, that Caused Suffering and deaths excessively.

This time it was with Calamity and Sorrow of prolonged Closures and Shutdowns.

This time it was more Cash Shortages and economic despair.

This time death Counts Shot up, not a family was Clearly Spared.

This happened because we were Careless and Shoddy,

Covid Specific behaviour was Consciously Shut out.

Crowds and Solemnisations returned

Campaign Strategies allowed dense mingling.

Masks were worn as Chin Support,

And not for Cover of Secretions from the

Chewing and Smelling sense organs on the face.

The Concerned Shots of Conscientious Safeguarding (Vaccination)

Was Conspicuously Slow in implementation.

Concerning Services of health, Couldn't Stand this burden.

Intensive Care Services were grossly inadequate

Oxygen Cylinders and Supplies went wary.

Cagey Stockists of medicines raised their prices

Final Corpse Solemnities were Cut or Scorned.

The world of Citizens Splintered into thin air.

To our Charmed Stroke of luck, we see today

A Considerable Shrinking in number of cases.

And so, let us Collectively Stand together

To fight against the Chaos and Shambles of a third wave,

By ALWAYS using the Compulsory SMS

[Social distancing, Mask and Sanitising of hands]

And ensuring a Comprehensive Strata of coverage

Of the Covid Shots (vaccinations) to all,

With the best possible Competent Swiftness.

(Dr C S Rajan, MS, MNANS, FRCS(Glasg.), DHHM. Consultant Senior surgeon Bengaluru)