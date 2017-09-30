When a strong response from BSF ensured Pakistan behaved itself

There is a sense of quiet along the Indo-Pak border. Following a strong reply by the Border Securty Force, Pakistan sought peace. The BSF went on an offensive like never before and not just did it target forward points but houses and farms belonging to both serving and retired officers.

The BSF called it "Operation Arjun." This operation became absolutely necessary as Pakistan was resorting to mindless violence. We protested several times, but there was never any response. Pakistan, it appeared was desperate to aid the infiltration of as many terrorists as possible said an officer.

Operation Arjun was so impactful that it resulted in Pakistan seeking a cease fire a few days back. India has often said that Pakistan has given land and houses to some of its officers both serving and former to ensure that terrorist infiltration continued unabated.

The BSF decided that it would target these farms and residences and has been doing so in a sustained manner. At first the BSF director K K Sharma called on Pakistan to stop unprovoked firing and also the use of snipers to target Indian jawans. Pakistan however continued to violate the cease fire and even stepped up the presence of snipers. Sharma once again told Pakistan that its army runs the risk of retaliation in a strong manner if it did not listen.

The BSF then decided that this had to stop and came up with Operation Arjun. With the help of the long range 81 mm weapons it caused significant damage to Pakistan. In the retaliation several border outposts were also destroyed. The BSF also used used small, medium and area weapons to target Pakistan.

The impact was such that Pakistan Rangers' Punjab DG called on Sharma and requested him to stop the operation.

