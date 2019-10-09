  • search
    What’s ailing Congress? Here's what Salman Khurshid has to say

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid said the departure of Rahul Gandhi as the party's president after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections defeat has left everyone in a lurch

    Khurshid said that after the Lok Sabha election defeat, Congress didn't get together to analyse the reasons behind their disastrous performance instead the party is taking too long to come to terms with its defeat.

    What’s ailing Congress? Heres what Salman Khurshid has to say
    Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

    "We haven't really got together to analyse why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away," Khurshid told Associated Press on Monday.

    Maharashtra polls: Why Congress demanding rejection of Fadnavis' nomination

    The senior Congress leader also said that although Sonia Gandhi stepped in to fill that vacuum but she has given enough indications that she is nothing more than a stop-gap arrangement.

    "Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn't so," Khurshid said.

    The former Union minister also said that Rahul still retains the allegiance of the party.

    The senior leader also said that Congress struggles are at the point that it may not be able to win these upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra or ensure its own future.

    It can be recalled that during 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won just 52 of 542 seats when compared to BJP where they were at 303 up from 282 in 2014.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
