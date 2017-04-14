What is the Indian equivalent to American 'MOAB'?

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vikas

The United States on Thursday dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in eastern Afghanistan to destroy Islamic State hideouts. The GBU-43 or the Massive Ordinance Air Blast is undoubtedly one of the most power conventional weapons because of its sheer destructive power.

The weapon, also known as 'Mother of all Bombs', weighs 21,600 pounds and costs around 16 million dollars.

It is interesting to note that there is also a 'Father of All Bombs', which is a Russian answer to the MOAB. Aviation Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power developed by Russia is reportedly capable of unleashing 44 tonnes of explosives. Also known as FOAB, the Russian bomb was sucessfully tested in 2007, four years after US tested MOAB.

[What we know about the "mother of all bombs,' that US dropped on Afghanistan]

Reports claim that Russia's FOAB is four times more powerful than US' MOAB. The blast radius of the FOAB is 300 meters, almost double that of the MOAB, and the temperature produced is twice as high.

India's most powerful conventional bomb:

SPICE (smart precise impact and cost effective) bomb is the most powerful non-nuclear weapon possessed by India. Manufactured by Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, SPICE is an air-droppable unguided bomb which can be carried by Mirage 2000 fighters.

IAF has also tested it with Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter, which can carry 26 bombs of 550-lb class. SPICE used by IAF weighs around 450 Kgs and is around 3 meters long.

But, SPICE is just not in the same league as MOAB or FOAB. Reports say that even China and Pakistan do not have conventional bombs that match up to what US and Russia have.

OneIndia News