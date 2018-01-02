What happens if Triple talaq bill is referred to Select Committee?

As BJP is confident of passing the contentious triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, leaders from CPI, NCP and DMK want the bill to be referred to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

The bill, which makes instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the Lower House last week.

D Raja, CPI MP in Rajya Sabha, said, "It has been listed for today but as far as left parties are concerned, we will demand that bill should be referred to Select Committee of Rajya Sabha."

NCP leader Majeed Memon, said, "NCP has already made it clear that we are entirely against criminalisation. A marriage in Islam is a civil contract, you can't impose a sentence of 3 yrs on improper talaq given by the husband to wife. Let it go for reconsideration to Select Committee."

Also, DMK MP Kanimozhi wants the triple talaq bill to be referred to Select Committee.

So, what happens if Triple talaq bill is referred to the Select committee?

First of all, under Rule 125 of the Rajya Sabha Rules and Procedures, any member may move as an amendment that a bill is referred to a select committee and, if the motion is carried, the bill shall be referred to such a committee. The House will decide who will comprise the select committee based on a motion moved by a member.

After the bill is referred to the committee, If a deadline has been fixed, the members have to meet from time to time and submit a report within the time fixed by the Rajya Sabha. In case without any deadline, the report is deemed to be presented before the expiry of three months from the date on which the House adopted the motion to refer the bill to the select committee Also, this deadline can be changed by the House on a motion moved by a member.

The report will be signed on behalf of the committee by the chairman. Any member can record dissent. The report, along with notes of dissent, will be presented to the Rajya Sabha, printed and circulated among all members.

OneIndia News