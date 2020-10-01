What are the regulations for gatherings under Unlock 5.0?

New Delhi, Oct 01: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines on Wednesday under Unlock 5.0, for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones.

In these guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Under new reopening guidelines, state/UT governments can permit social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15.

In closed spaces, maximum 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser.

To ensure that such gatherings do not spread COVID-19, State/ UT Governments will issue detailed SOPs to regulate such gathering, and strictly enforce the same.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31st October, 2020.

Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro-level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones.

State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.