West Bengal STC results 2018 declared, how to check

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The West Bengal STC results 2018 have been released. The results declared by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) for the VIII+/X+ level STC examinations is available on the official website.

    The results were declared on Friday. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

    How to check West Bengal STC results 2018:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link, "Vlll+/X+ level STC examination July, 2018"
    • Enter your roll number, date of birth
    • Click on submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 7:11 [IST]
