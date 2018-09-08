West Bengal STC results 2018 declared, how to check

New Delhi, Sep 8: The West Bengal STC results 2018 have been released. The results declared by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) for the VIII+/X+ level STC examinations is available on the official website.

The results were declared on Friday. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check West Bengal STC results 2018:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link, "Vlll+/X+ level STC examination July, 2018"

Enter your roll number, date of birth

Click on submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout