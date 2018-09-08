West Bengal STC results 2018 declared, how to check

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Sep 8: The West Bengal STC results 2018 have been released. The results declared by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) for the VIII+/X+ level STC examinations is available on the official website.
The results were declared on Friday. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.
How to check West Bengal STC results 2018:
- Go to wbresults.nic.in
- Click on the result link, "Vlll+/X+ level STC examination July, 2018"
- Enter your roll number, date of birth
- Click on submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout