West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI interrogates Mamata Banerjee's election agent

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Sep 16: The CBI on Thursday interrogated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee''s election agent in Nandigram, SK Sufian, as part of its probe into cases of violence in the aftermath of March-April assembly polls, agency sources said.

Sufian was interrogated for over four hours at the port town of Haldia in Purba Midnapore, the sources said.

The Calcutta High Court, after taking cognisance of an NHRC report on post-poll violence, has handed over probe into "heinous" cases of rape and murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The agency has filed 35 FIRs so far, based on complaints received from various quarters.

Sufiyan later claimed that it was a "conspiracy" on the part of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that led to his interrogation.

He stated that he wasn''t involved in any criminal activity.

Adhikari and Banerjee had crossed swords in Nandigram in Purba Midnapore during the elections, with the BJP leader emerging victorious from the seat.

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 21:44 [IST]