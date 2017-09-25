West Bengal Group D Result 2017, important dates, check category wise marks here

The West Bengal Group D Result 2017 has been declared and the interviews would be held from October 16 2017 onwards. The results are available on the official website.

The OMR sheets of the candidates, who appeared in the West Bengal Group D written examination have been scanned and evaluated electronically, said a statement from the organisors. Approximately, three times the total number of 6000 Group D vacancies will be intimated for the interviews. The candidates who are selected after the West Bengal Group D written exam, on the basis of the provisional Merit list will be called for Interview in a phased manner.

The West Bengal group D interviews are proposed to start from October 16, 2017, said a statement.

The recruitment of group D employees is being organised in West Bengal after a long interval. The last Group D recruitment was done during the erstwhile Left Front regime.

How to check West Bengal Group D Result 2017:

  • Go to wbgdrb.in
  • Click on the results tab
  • Click on the link "Result of Gr. D Examination 2017" from that page
  • Enter nine-digit application number and date of birth on the next page
  • Submit the details and check your results
  • Take a printout

