    West Bengal govt extends two-day lockdown every week till August 31

    Kolkata, July 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the extension of partial lockdown in state till August 31. "We are extending the partial lockdown in the state, which was in force till July 31, till August 31," she said.

    Banerjee further said that there will be no lockdown in the state on August 1st on the occasion of Bakr Eid.

    Flight operations at the Kolkata airport were also suspended following a request by the state government to the Civil Aviation Ministry in this regard.

    Assam, Bihar, Bengal, K'taka among 9 states asked to ramp up COVID testing, strictly implement containment plan

    All the government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport will remain shut. Only the essential services will be functional. Petrol pumps are allowed to open. The functioning of courts, work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, intra-state and inter-state goods movements and home delivery of cooked food will be permitted.

    The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special train, which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on July 29, will short originate from Rourkela on July 30, a South Eastern Railway official said here on Monday.

    Service of the 02810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special will remain suspended between Howrah and Rourkela on July 29 as per the new schedule, the official said.

    The decision has been taken owing to complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 29, the official said.

